Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Calabash attorney disbarred (access required)

Calabash attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan August 24, 2017

Attorney: Christian Scott Mathis Location: Calabash Bar membership: Member since 2000 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Aug. 8 Background: In December 2015, Mathis knowingly forged two individuals’ names on a quitclaim deed in an attempt to fraudulently convey property from those individuals to a third party. Mathis then knowingly facilitated the creation of a false notary stamp for a licensed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo