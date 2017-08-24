Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Charlotte Law was unique in its trouble, but hardly alone (access required)

Charlotte Law was unique in its trouble, but hardly alone (access required)

By: David Donovan August 24, 2017

    The Charlotte School of Law incurred the ignominious distinction of becoming the first law school to ever be forcibly closed down by regulators, but it was not the first law school to shutter its doors in recent years. Nor will it likely be the last. While the students left in limbo by Charlotte’s collapse scramble ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo