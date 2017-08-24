Quantcast
Goldsboro attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan August 24, 2017

Attorney: Jerry Braswell Location: Goldsboro Bar membership: Member since 1977 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for five years on Aug. 7 Background: Braswell engaged in sexual relations with a client he was actively representing in civil actions against the client’s ex-boyfriend. Prior to the sexual relationship, but during the representation, Braswell initiated numerous phone and text ...

