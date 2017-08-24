Quantcast
Sanford attorney’s suspension stayed (access required)

By: David Donovan August 24, 2017

Attorney: Jonathan Silverman Location: Sanford Bar membership: Member since 1985 Disciplinary action: The remaining period of Silverman’s suspension was stayed on Aug. 10, and Silverman was reinstated to the practice of law. Background: Silverman was suspended from the practice of law for three years on Jan. 5, 2016. In 2009, a client retained Silverman for representation concerning a separation ...

