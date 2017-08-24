Quantcast
State to pay $81K in attorneys' fees for bungled investigation

State to pay $81K in attorneys' fees for bungled investigation

By: Phillip Bantz August 24, 2017

  When a Virginia police detective’s body and his submerged truck were discovered in a family fishing pond in North Carolina, the state’s chief medical examiner ruled that the manner of death was undetermined, despite overwhelming evidence that it was accidental, according to a judge who later considered the case. The investigation into George Tuggle’s demise ...

