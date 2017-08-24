Quantcast
Wilmington attorney suspended

By: David Donovan August 24, 2017

Attorney: Clay A. Collier Location: Wilmington Bar membership: Member since 1986 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for two years on Aug. 7. That suspension is stayed for two years so long as Collier complies with certain conditions. Background: On Feb. 22, Collier pleaded guilty to willful failure to file his state individual income tax returns for ...

