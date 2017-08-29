Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Intellectual Property / Intellectual Property – Copyright Infringement – Civil Practice – Judgment on the Pleadings – Contract — Release (access required)

Intellectual Property – Copyright Infringement – Civil Practice – Judgment on the Pleadings – Contract — Release (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 29, 2017

Justad v. Bank of America Corp. (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-017-17, 13 pp.) (L. Patrick Auld, USMJ) 1:17-cv-00219; M.D.N.C. Holding: Where the complaint mentions neither a release nor severance payments accepted pursuant to the release, defendant’s allegations regarding the release’s validity qualify as contested, thereby precluding judgment on the pleadings. The court should deny defendant’s motion for judgment ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo