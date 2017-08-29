Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 29, 2017

Hollis v. Alston Personal Care Services, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-016-17, 15 pp.) (William Osteen, J.) 1:16-cv-01447; M.D.N.C. Holding: At the stage of certifying a collective action under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the court agrees with other district courts in the Fourth Circuit and will consider hearsay from plaintiff’s conversations with her co-workers regarding the ...

