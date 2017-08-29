Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Landlord-Tenant / Landlord/Tenant – Commercial Lease – Substituted Space – Square Footage – Rent Owed (access required)

Landlord/Tenant – Commercial Lease – Substituted Space – Square Footage – Rent Owed (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 29, 2017

Jiangmen Kinwai Furniture Decoration Co. Ltd. v. IHFC Properties, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-018-17, 26 pp.) (N. Carlton Tilley Jr., S.J.) 1:14-cv-00689; M.D.N.C. Holding: As permitted by the parties’ lease, the defendant-landlord assigned the plaintiff-tenant a new space for the 2014 High Point Furniture Market rather than the space the tenant had occupied during the 2013 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo