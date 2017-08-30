Quantcast
By: Phillip Bantz August 30, 2017

An 85-year-old woman who tumbled from a weathered rocking chair outside a rehabilitation facility has received a $200,000 settlement for her injuries, according to her attorneys. Margaret Robinson alleged in her complaint filed in Wake County that the facility had failed to properly inspect and maintain its rocking chairs prior to her fall, which she said ...

