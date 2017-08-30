Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Venue – Labor & Employment – ERISA (access required)

Civil Practice – Venue – Labor & Employment – ERISA (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 30, 2017

Ravin v. Tyndall Federal Credit Union (Lawyers Weekly No. 004-019-17, 16 pp.) (Max Cogburn Jr., J.) 1:17-cv-00146; W.D.N.C. Holding: Although ERISA gives this court personal jurisdiction over the Florida defendants, since (1) a related and more comprehensive case is pending in the Northern District of Florida, (2) all the events underlying both cases occurred in Florida, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo