Contract – Law School Students – Accreditation Withdrawal – Education Malpractice – Fraud & Unfair Trade Practices (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 30, 2017

Levy v. Infilaw Corp. (Lawyers Weekly No. 004-018-17, 12 pp.) (Graham Mullen, J.) 3:17-cv-00026; W.D.N.C. Holding: Plaintiffs, former students of defendant Charlotte School of Law, do not identify any written contract with the defendant-law school or its defendant-owner and provide no meaningful substance (or even the date) of any alleged agreement. Plaintiffs’ allegations contain no “specific ...

