Home / Top Legal News /

Feds can no longer seize ‘untainted’ assets pre-trial (access required)

By: David Donovan August 30, 2017

Criminal defendants in the federal courts covered by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals may have an easier time coming up the funds to pay for their defense attorneys from now on. On Aug. 18 the full 4th Circuit took the unusual step of overruling the its own case law, which for decades had ...

