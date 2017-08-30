Quantcast
Intellectual Property – Copyright Infringement – Unfair Trade Practices Claim – Preemption (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 30, 2017

Baronius Press, Ltd. v. Saint Benedict Press LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 004-017-17, 6 pp.) (Graham Mullen, J.) 3:16-cv-00695; W.D.N.C. Holding: Plaintiff’s unfair trade practices claim is based on the same allegations as its copyright infringement claim. In opposition to a motion to dismiss, plaintiff argues two “extra elements”: (1) fraudulent behavior, though plaintiff has not alleged ...

