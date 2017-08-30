Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury awards $2M in fatal head-on collision (access required)

Jury awards $2M in fatal head-on collision (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 30, 2017

On Aug. 9, a Wilson County jury awarded $2 million to the estate of a 70-year-old man killed last year when another vehicle crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into the small truck in which he was a passenger. Johnny Baines died instantly or almost instantly, the medical examiner said, from an open skull fracture suffered ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo