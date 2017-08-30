Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Real Property / Real Property – Contract – Loan Modification – Trial Period Plan (access required)

Real Property – Contract – Loan Modification – Trial Period Plan (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 30, 2017

Moore v. Seterus, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-040-17, 13 pp.) (Louise Flanagan, J.) 4:16-cv-00293; E.D.N.C. Holding: The defendant-loan administrator’s “Trial Period Plan” (TPP) offered to refrain from initiating foreclosure proceedings during a three-month trial period upon receipt of timely $1,529.55 payments and – upon receipt of all three timely $1,529.55 payments – to tender a good-faith ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo