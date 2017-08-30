Quantcast
Schools & School Boards – IDEA – Administrative Remedies – Failure to Exhaust – Civil Rights & Constitutional Claims

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor August 30, 2017

A.H. v. Craven County Board of Education (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-041-17, 15 pp.) (Terrence Boyle, J.) 4:16-cv-00282; E.D.N.C. Holding: Where plaintiffs initiated state administrative proceedings, alleging the denial of a free and appropriate public education, but where plaintiffs subsequently dismissed their petition in those proceedings, plaintiffs failed to exhaust their administrative remedies, so this court lacks ...

