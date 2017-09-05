Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / $1M settlement reached in pedestrian death (access required)

$1M settlement reached in pedestrian death (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher September 5, 2017

During the second pre-suit mediation of a negligence case involving a man struck and killed by a bus as he was walking into work, all parties have agreed to a $1 million settlement, attorneys for the man’s estate report. Most details of the case have been withheld pursuant to a confidentiality agreement, according to Matthew Sullivan ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo