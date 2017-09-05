Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 5, 2017

In re Ackah (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-266-17, 19 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) (Hunter Murphy, J., dissenting) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Kendra Hill, J.) N.C. App. Holding: When a homeowners’ association foreclosed on the respondent-owner’s property for failure to pay dues, the HOA did not provide respondent with notice that satisfied N.C. R. Civ. P. ...

