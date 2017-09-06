Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney suspended (access required)

Charlotte attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan September 6, 2017

Attorney: Robert M. Donlon Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 1997 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for one year on Aug. 29. The suspension is stayed for two years so long as Donlon complies with certain conditions. Background: A former client of Donlon’s voluntarily dismissed a professional malpractice claim he had been pursuing against Donlon. Donlon ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo