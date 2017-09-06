Quantcast
Heart balm lawsuits survive latest constitutional challenge

By: David Donovan September 6, 2017

A controversial North Carolina law that allows jilted spouses to sue their partner’s paramour does not violate the U.S. Constitution, the state’s Court of Appeals has ruled. The court on Sept. 5 unanimously overruled a Forsyth County Superior Court judge’s ruling that the state’s torts of alienation of affection and criminal conversation were facially unconstitutional. The ...

