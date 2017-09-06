Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Race Discrimination Complaints – Retaliation Claim – Police Promotions (access required)

Labor & Employment – Race Discrimination Complaints – Retaliation Claim – Police Promotions (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 6, 2017

Forbes v. City of Durham (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-263-17, 21 pp.) (Donna Stroud, J.) Appealed from Durham County Superior Court (Henry Hight, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Plaintiff’s alleged protected activities included his complaints about perceived racial discrimination made both after and years before the adverse employment action of being passed over for a promotion. Plaintiff has ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo