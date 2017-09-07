Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Sex Offenses – Evidence – Expert Testimony –Delayed/False Report Questions (access required)

Criminal Practice – Sex Offenses – Evidence – Expert Testimony –Delayed/False Report Questions (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 7, 2017

State v. Shore (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-280-17, 31 pp.) (John Arrowood, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Stanley Allen, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Defendant contends that a prosecution expert’s testimony was unreliable because she had not conducted her own research and instead relied on studies conducted by others. This contention directly conflicts with the meaning ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo