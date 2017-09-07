Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Unlicensed Bail Bonding – Clerk's Scheme – Bond Forfeitures – Set-Aside Motions

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 7, 2017

State v. Golder (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-273-17, 19 pp.) (Philip Berger Jr., J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Henry Hight Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: Where the state showed that defendant, an unlicensed employee of a bail bondsman, participated in a scheme run by an employee of the clerk of court to electronically file motions ...

