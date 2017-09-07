Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Medical examiner ordered to pay $350K for bungled death investigation (access required)

Medical examiner ordered to pay $350K for bungled death investigation (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz September 7, 2017

The state’s chief medical examiner’s office has been ordered to pay more than $350,000 in damages to a widow whose husband’s accidental death was misclassified as a suicide, according to a judge’s ruling. Shannon Santimore argued that the medical examiner’s bungling of her husband’s manner of death investigation caused her “severe emotional distress,” said her attorney, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo