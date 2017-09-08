Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Timing snafu spurs denial of motion to dismiss (access required)

Timing snafu spurs denial of motion to dismiss (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz September 8, 2017

Unlike the chicken or the egg conundrum, the question of whether a defendant’s answer to a complaint or motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim comes first is among life’s solvable questions. But North Carolina’s appellate courts have never addressed the issue, which led state Business Court Judge Michael Robinson to consult the federal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo