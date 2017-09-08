Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Wake Forest claims top marks again (access required)

Wake Forest claims top marks again (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher September 8, 2017

For several examinations now, Charlotte School of Law officials have vowed that more focused preparation, “revamped curriculums,” and “comprehensive plans” would soon lead to a resurgence in its graduates’ once-respectable showings on the North Carolina bar exam. Instead, the 138 Charlotte alumni who sat for July’s exam followed the recent pattern of plummeting pass rates, notching ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo