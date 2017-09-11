Quantcast
Civil Practice – Rule 12(b)(6) Motion – Post-Answer Filing – First Impression – Judgment on the Pleadings – Contract – Tort/Negligence – Acquisition (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 11, 2017

New Friendship Used Clothing Collection, LLC v. Katz (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-078-17, 43 pp.) (Michael Robinson, J.) 2017 NCBC 71 Holding: Defendant Katz waited until after filing his answer to file his Rule 12(b)(6) motion to dismiss; accordingly, his motion was not timely filed. Since the other two defendants have not yet filed their answers, the ...

