By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 12, 2017

Kelley v. Andrews (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-141-17, 8 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from Durham County Superior Court (Orlando Hudson Jr., J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Especially since a sheriff’s surety’s name is a matter of public record, plaintiff’s failure to add the actual surety (instead of a John Doe placeholder) within the statute of limitations ...

