Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance – Homeowners – Unfair Trade Practice & Bad Faith Claims – Appraisal Process (access required)

Insurance – Homeowners – Unfair Trade Practice & Bad Faith Claims – Appraisal Process (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 12, 2017

Jackson v. Century Mutual Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-140-17, 19 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) (Hunter Murphy, J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (Susan Bray, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: The uncontradicted evidence shows that the defendant-insurer acknowledged liability almost immediately and merely disagreed with the plaintiff-homeowners’ unsubstantiated ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo