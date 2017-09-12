Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Tort/Negligence – Wrongful Death & Survivorship Action – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Cause of Death (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Wrongful Death & Survivorship Action – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Cause of Death (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 12, 2017

Bullard v. Prime Building Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-135-17, 16 pp.) (Robert Hunter Jr., J.) Appealed from Robeson County Superior Court (Robert Floyd Jr., J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Even though plaintiff’s decedent had two pre-existing risk factors for a pulmonary embolism (he smoked and was overweight), since he did not have an embolism before he ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo