Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Receivership – Interlocutory Order – Motion to Modify – Insufficient Showing (access required)

Civil Practice – Receivership – Interlocutory Order – Motion to Modify – Insufficient Showing (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 13, 2017

In re Southeastern Eye Center Judgments (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-079-17, 16 pp.) (Louis Bledsoe III, J.) 2017 NCBC 73 Holding: In the absence of North Carolina appellate court guidance regarding N.C. R. Civ. P. 54(b), the court follows federal courts’ interpretation of Fed. R. Civ. P. 54(b) and decides the receiver has failed to show that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo