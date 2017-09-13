Quantcast
Contract – Franchise & Facility Sales – Missing Schedule

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 13, 2017

Carolina Home Solutions 1, Inc. v. Crystal Coast Home Solutions, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-080-17, 10 pp.) (Louis Bledsoe III, J.) 2017 NCBC 74 Holding: Defendant argues that plaintiff’s 2013 facility sale to defendant is unenforceable because plaintiff had already sold the facility to someone else in plaintiff’s 2012 sale of its franchise; however, the court ...

