Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Classification – Inherited Marital Home – Credit Card Debt (access required)

Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Classification – Inherited Marital Home – Credit Card Debt (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 13, 2017

Uli v. Uli (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-143-17, 19 pp.) (John Arrowood, J.) Appealed from Cabarrus County District Court (Christy Wilhelm, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: The trial court correctly found that the defendant-wife inherited a house before the parties’ marriage, that the parties used the house as a marital home, and that the parties mortgaged the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo