Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Securities – Fraud Claims – Capital Contributions & Loans (access required)

Securities – Fraud Claims – Capital Contributions & Loans (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 13, 2017

SAW Plastic, LLC v. Sturrus (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-081-17, 28 pp.) (Gregory McGuire, J.) 2017 NCBC 75 Holding: Even though plaintiff SAW Plastic, LLC’s capital contribution to defendant Aimet Technologies, LLC, made SAW a member of Aimet, the contribution did not make SAW a manager of Aimet. Where plaintiffs allege that (1) Aimet was a “common ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo