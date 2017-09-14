Quantcast
By: David Donovan September 14, 2017

Attorney: Craig O. Asbill Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 2000 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Aug. 9 Background: Asbill represented a client in a personal injury case. The client had some difficulty reading and writing English, and so enlisted the aid of a friend as an interlocutor between herself and Asbill. Asbill often failed to respond to the friend’s ...

