Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Citation OK despite no mention of element of offense (access required)

Citation OK despite no mention of element of offense (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz September 14, 2017

When a public defender noticed that the Raleigh police officer who’d charged his client with driving with an open container of alcohol had failed to state on the citation that his client was actually driving, he thought he’d discovered an Achilles heel that would unravel the prosecution’s case. The officer wrote on a citation that Daryl ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo