Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Golf course settles flood suit against DOT for $1.8M (access required)

Golf course settles flood suit against DOT for $1.8M (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz September 14, 2017

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to Lane Tree Farms Inc., which alleged that nearby highway construction caused stormwater to flood its golf course and event center in Goldsboro. Lane Tree Farms argued that after the DOT began building the US Route 70 Bypass in 2012, there was ...

