Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Hendersonville attorney reprimanded (access required)

Hendersonville attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan September 14, 2017

Attorney: J. Michael Edney Location: Hendersonville Bar membership: Member since 1985 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Aug. 9 Background: In December 2014 Edney was hired to handle an estate and given two checks that made payable to the estate. Edney did not place the checks in a fiduciary account, but placed them in a file, where they remained for more ...

