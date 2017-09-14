Quantcast
Jacksonville attorney reprimanded (access required)

Jacksonville attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan September 14, 2017

Attorney: Stephanie L. Villaver Location: Jacksonville Bar membership: Member since 2003 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Aug. 9 Background: Villaver advertised on her Facebook page that she “specialized” in personal injury claims. A lawyer cannot state that he or she specializes in an area of law unless they have been certified by a specialization board, which Villaver had not been. ...

