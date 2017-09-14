Quantcast
Speaking for the dead (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz September 14, 2017

Comments that an attorney made during a trial pitting two brothers against their late father’s lover came back to haunt the siblings on appeal. Earl and Henry Fortner argued at the Court of Appeals that a trial judge erred in sustaining the defense’s objection to portions of the testimony of Lynda Fortner, who is described in ...

