Washington attorney reprimanded (access required)

Washington attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan September 14, 2017

Attorney: Sonia M. Privette Location: Washington Bar membership: Member since 1985 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Aug. 29 Background: Privette represented a client in a divorce and child custody case and did not adequately communicate with the client about the status of her case. When the client terminated Privette’s services and requested a copy of her file, Privette did not ...

