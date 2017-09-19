Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Schools & School Boards – Constitutional – County Commissioners – Leandro I & II (access required)

Schools & School Boards – Constitutional – County Commissioners – Leandro I & II (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 19, 2017

Silver v. Halifax County Board of Commissioners (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-290-17, 67 pp.) (Donna Stroud, J.) (Linda McGee, C.J., dissenting) Appealed from Halifax County Superior Court (W. Russell Duke Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: Our Supreme Court has already decided that the state executive and legislative branches are responsible for providing each child in this state ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo