Tort/Negligence – Wrongful Death – Civil Practice – Bifurcated Trial – Jury Voir Dire & Instructions – Damages (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 19, 2017

Haarhuis v. Cheek (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-284-17, 17 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from Chatham County Superior Court (Eric Levinson, J.) N.C. App. Holding: G.S. § 1D-30 allows for bifurcation when a plaintiff seeks both compensatory and punitive damages. If a trial is bifurcated, punitive damages evidence may not be raised during the compensatory phase; however, ...

