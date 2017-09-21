Quantcast
Expert helps motorcyclist get nearly $3M settlement (access required)

Expert helps motorcyclist get nearly $3M settlement (access required)

By: David Donovan September 21, 2017

A motorcyclist who crashed into a commercial pickup truck as he was heading to his parents’ home for Thanksgiving in 2015 has reached a nearly $3 million settlement with the truck’s driver and his company, the attorneys for the plaintiff report. Bob Whitley of Whitley Law Firm in Raleigh reported this client, Chase Cayton, was riding ...

