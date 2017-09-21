Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Franklin attorney reprimanded (access required)

Franklin attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan September 21, 2017

Attorney: Russell R. Bowling Location: Franklin Bar membership: Member since 1979 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Aug. 15 Background: Bowling represented a client in a personal injury matter. He collected settlement proceeds on behalf of the client in 2009 but failed to disburse the funds collected for payment of medical liens and his legal fee until after he was contacted ...

