Home / Top Legal News / Judge could start hearing without counsel present (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher September 21, 2017

A district court judge did not err when he commenced a domestic violence protective order hearing without the defendant’s attorney present, according to a Sept. 5 unpublished opinion by the state Court of Appeals. The defendant, Coleen Washburn of Hawaii, wasn’t present, either. She was in Honolulu County, where she lives with her two minor children. ...

