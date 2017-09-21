Quantcast
Sanford attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan September 21, 2017

Attorney: William Andrew LeLiever Location: Sanford Bar membership: Member since 2007 Disciplinary action: Censured on Feb. 10 Background: Between August 2014 and July 2015 LeLiever represented a client in a personal injury matter. LeLiever failed to respond to the client’s reasonable inquiries concerning the status of her case, failed to inform her of settlement offers, and failed to timely ...

