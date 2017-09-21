Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Sippin’ that shed shine (access required)

Sippin’ that shed shine (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz September 21, 2017

An appeal from a man who got busted with a pocketful of pills and heroin during a raid on a moonshine shed has gone down the drain at the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Major Newkirk (yes, that apparently is his real name and it is unclear — but unlikely, given the circumstances — that it ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo