Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Thomasville attorney disbarred (access required)

Thomasville attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan September 21, 2017

Attorney: Michael A. Johnson Location: Thomasville Bar membership: Member since 1984 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Sept. 8 Background: On July 6, Johnson pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court of the Middle District of North Carolina to one count of making false statements on a loan application and thereby committing bank fraud. Other charges against Johnson were dismissed pursuant to ...

